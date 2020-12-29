2 arrested following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle
WAUKESHA - Two people were taken into custody following a pursuit in Waukesha involving a stolen vehicle.
According to police, the pursuit began after officers located an occupied vehicle that was stolen out of the City of Milwaukee.
A 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old man both from Milwaukee were arrested after the pursuit ended.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and Waukesha Sheriff’s Department assisted in the apprehension.