2 arrested following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
WAUKESHA - Two people were taken into custody following a pursuit in Waukesha involving a stolen vehicle. 

According to police, the pursuit began after officers located an occupied vehicle that was stolen out of the City of Milwaukee. 

A 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old man both from Milwaukee were arrested after the pursuit ended. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Waukesha Sheriff’s Department assisted in the apprehension.

