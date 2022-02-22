Expand / Collapse search

2/22/22: Franklin family celebrates 'Twosday' with twins

2/22/22: Franklin family celebrates 'Twosday' with twins

The Tews family of Franklin was particularly eager to celebrate "Twosday" on 2/22/22.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - It's not a holiday, but dates like Tuesday's – 2/22/22 – don't come up on the calendar often.

For one family in Franklin, "Twosday" is too good not to recognize. 

"It’s meant to be," said Franklin resident Debra Tews, a mother of twins. "We kind of realized exactly when things were going to fall: We have to do this, it’s a big deal."

In the Tews household – pronounced "twos" – numbers and dates are big. 

"Not everybody has the Tews name," said father Jay Tews. "It’s hard to spell, but I guess if once in a lifetime they get to have a lot of fun with it, that’s great."

Debra and Jay Tews

"We got married on 10/10/09," Debra said. "My mom asked why we didn’t wait a year – 10/10/10."

This year, you could count on the Tews family doing something special.

"I never thought anything about the 2/22 day, and then people started pointed it out to me," said Jay.

Twins Grayson and Emily Tews celebrate "Twosday" -- 2/22/22

"There’s nothing better than 2/22/22 for having two kids that match, right?" Debra said. "They’re at that age where it’s a perfect learning opportunity."

A day to remember, or perhaps too good to forget – especially for twins Emily and Grayson Tews.

"It’s the Tews family’s birthday," said Grayson.

"This is just a silly little thing, but it was just something we could do to make it extra special and exciting and have fun," Debra said. "We were meant to have twins for this day."

This year, Emily and Grayson will turn 7 years old – their golden birthday. As you might imagine, the Tews family is already planning for it.

