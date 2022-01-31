1st Wisconsin COVID case 2 years ago

Two years ago, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Wisconsin, and it's been a long journey since.

"The fatigue is definitely real," said Ajay Sethi, UW Health.

Nurses and doctors in Wisconsin have had a long two years fighting COVID-19.

"We’re still in the pandemic, and I’m just thinking that I’m glad I haven’t caught COVID in these entire two years," said Shardasha Triblett of Milwaukee.

On Jan. 30, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was found in Wisconsin. It was the 12th case in the country at the time. Although we are dealing with the omicron surge right now, health experts say it's important to reflect on how far we’ve come over the past two years.

"We are wiser than we were two years ago, and we can feel good that we have some pretty powerful tools that we can use to protect people and society against the worst of COVID. Of course, I’m thinking of the vaccines but also thinking about masks, the distancing and just adjusting our lifestyles the best we can to either live with COVID or even prevent COVID from transmitting. That wisdom is pretty powerful."

Sethi says that the key to moving forward doesn’t necessarily rely on the COVID numbers, but rather, the ability for people to stay at work, especially medical staff.

"It will feel like things are manageable if we can avoid those kinds of surges in absenteeism and bed capacity in order to feel like we have a handle on this," said Sethi.

COVID-19 vaccine

Many of us are just hoping this is the year we can start resuming a more normal life.

"Hopefully, this is it," said Triblett.