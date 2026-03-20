1st peregrine falcon egg of season laid at We Energies nest box

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The Brief Eggs-citing news! The first peregrine falcon egg of the season has been laid at the Oak Creek Power Plant. More eggs should be laid over the next few days.



We Energies announced on Friday, March 20 that they have found the first peregrine falcon egg of the season at their Oak Creek Power Plant.

Proud parents Essity and Joel are watching over their new arrival. This is their second year together.

More eggs should be laid over the next few days. If all goes well, the first chicks should make their arrival in a little over a month.

Naming contest

What's next:

We Energies is excited to report that a newsworthy naming contest will once again anchor the 2026 peregrine falcon nesting season.

This year’s honorees will have to be good sports, and weather the publicity that comes with having the world’s fastest animal named after them.

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About the program

The backstory:

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes at power plants in the early 1990s to support the species’ recovery in Wisconsin. Since then, 465 peregrine falcons have hatched at company facilities — representing 20% of all peregrine falcons born in the state.

This program is just one way We Energies and WPS are building a bright, sustainable future.