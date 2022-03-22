Expand / Collapse search

1st peregrine falcon egg of season laid at We Energies nest box

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The first peregrine falcon egg of the nesting season has been laid at one of the We Energies nest boxes at the Oak Creek Power Plant. 

A news release says proud parents Michael and Essity have been nesting together for three years. They will take turns incubating their egg(s) over the coming weeks. If all goes well, we should see the first chicks in a little over a month.

Officials say more eggs should be laid at all four nest boxes over the next few days. You can monitor all of the next box via We Energies' web cams.

Peregrine falcon program

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early 1990s. So far, 421 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities — that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.

