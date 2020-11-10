1st Muslim elected to Wisconsin State Legislature

For the first time, a Muslim will serve in the Wisconsin State Legislature.

Samba Baldeh made history in Madison when he was elected last week, a groundbreaking win that is the latest step in a journey that started overseas.

Asked if he's living the American dream, Baldeh said: "Absolutely. This is what it is."

Baldeh grew up in a West-African village. He'll soon head to the Wisconsin State Assembly.

"A small, small, little village in rural Gambia to being a state representative in Madison, Wisconsin," Baldeh said.

Wisconsin's 48th Assembly District

Voters in Madison elected the Democrat to represent the 48th Assembly District. The 49-year-old will become the first Muslim to serve in the state legislature.

"You cannot thank God enough, but you cannot thank the people who gave you the opportunity enough," said Baldeh.

Samba Baldeh

Baldeh said he will fight for all communities, especially the often underrepresented.

"As a person of color, as an immigrant, as a Muslim, I think it is important that our voice be at the table that we be heard," Baldeh said.

Baldeh said he will work to address the COVID-19 pandemic the economy and system racism while accessing resources for his constituents.

"Access to quality, to good healthcare, access to good food is a high priority. Educating our kids is a high priority," said Baldeh.

Baldeh has made history but is focused on making change.