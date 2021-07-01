1st & Florida accidents injure 2, Milwaukee police say

article

Milwaukee police responded to two, separate accidents near 1st and Florida that happened within roughly four hours of each other Wednesday night into Thursday morning, June 1.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, police said a driver ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle. The driver of the hit vehicle – a 23-year-old woman – sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Roughly four hours later, police said a vehicle failed to yield and hit a motorcyclist just before 2 a.m. on July 1. The motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition, police said, but was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

No other injuries were reported in either incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.