1st ever Black Republican elected to Wisconsin State Senate

While the outcome of the presidential election remains uncertain, history was made in Wisconsin on Election Day. Residents of the state's 28th Senate District voted the first-ever Black Republican into the State Senate on Nov. 3.

Little did newly-elected State Sen. Julian Bradley know he wouldn't just be part of history, he'd be making it.

"I actually didn’t even know that until sometime around the primary," Bradley said of the possibility of becoming the first Black Republican elected to the senate. "Upon realizing that it hit me, that is something that people are going to talk about."

However, Bradley said that he wants his election to be about more.

"For me, it’s so important that while that is talked about I find it very, very important – I want to be known as more than just the first Black Republican state senator," said Bradley. "I really want to be known as somebody that represented, and advocated, for his district."

Julian Bradley

Bradley said it is an honor to be the first and hopes he won't' be the last.

"I think the overarching issue here isn’t the lack of diversity in the Republican Party, it’s the lack of diversity in politics," said Bradley.

Looking forward, Bradley told FOX6 News that he plans to prioritize adjustments in the state budget, support education and tackle the state's COVID-19 response.

"I’m going into this, I’m ready to work with my new colleagues, I’m ready to work with the governor, and I hope he’s ready to work with us," Bradley said.

As of now, swearing-in for state officials is set to happen the first week of January. Whether it will be in-person or virtual remains to be seen.

The 28th Senate District encompasses parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine and Walworth counties. Bradley defeated Democrat Adam Murphy to claim the seat.