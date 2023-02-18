Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison for 1984 murder

article

A Wood County man was sentenced to life in prison Friday, Feb. 17 for the 1984 murder of 73-year-old woman.

After an eight-day trial in November 2022, a jury found 59-year-old John Sarver of Port Edwards guilty of killing Eleanore Roberts of Saratoga.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the evidence presented at trial established that Sarver entered Roberts’ home and beat and stabbed her with scissors. Advances in DNA testing over the years showed Sarver's DNA on evidence.

Sarver is not eligible for parole until he has served at least 20 years behind bars.

Statement from Attorney General Josh Kaul:

"The conviction and sentence in this case were possible because of the efforts of many people who didn’t give up on holding the person who committed this terrible crime accountable. Thank you to everyone whose work helped bring the defendant to justice."