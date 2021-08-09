194 COVID vaccines given at State Fair: DHS

The on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair has administered 194 vaccine doses, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday.

The vaccine clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of the Wisconsin State Fair on August 15. All those vaccinated at the on-site clinic receive a voucher for a free cream puff redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.



"It’s great to see Wisconsinites rolling up their sleeves and doing their part to make sure our state and our economy continue to recover," said Gov. Evers. "The vaccine is safe, effective, and is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy. I encourage Wisconsinites to drop by our vaccine clinic at the State Fair to get your shot—and a free cream puff, too!"



The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and located at the State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. AMI has partnered with DHS to run and operate the six DHS community-based vaccination clinics since March 2021. Walk-ins are welcomed for anyone ages 12 and over. The clinic offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and fair admission is required to access the vaccination clinic. For more information on this opportunity and other vaccination options, visit the Where can I get vaccinated? webpage.



"The COVID-19 vaccines are providing protection against this virus, including the Delta variant," said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "Whether you get your vaccine at the Wisconsin State Fair, at your local pharmacy, or through your workplace, it is urgent for all those who are eligible but not yet vaccinated to get protected against the COVID-19."



Wisconsin continues to experience an increase of COVID-19 cases, as indicated by a rising seven-day average. This increase is driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, which is now widespread in all parts of Wisconsin, as it is across the country. As the spread increases, so does the risk that new, potentially more dangerous variants will develop. That is why state health officials are urging all eligible Wisconsinites—especially those attending this year’s fair—to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to follow current best health practices such as wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and staying home when sick. These measures will help stop the spread of the virus across the state.



If you already had COVID-19, you should still get vaccinated. You can find COVID-19 vaccinations at vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211. To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 and to learn more about how to stay protected, subscribe to the DHS COVID-19 Weekly Newsletter.

