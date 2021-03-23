18-year-old man dies days after shooting in Milwaukee, suspects sought

An 18-year-old man that was in critical condition following a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 20 has died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the victim was driving his vehicle when shots were fired and he was struck. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition -- and later died as a result of his injuries.

Milwaukee police have arrested persons of interest in connection to this incident; however, they are seeking additional suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 TIPS App.