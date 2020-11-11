18-year-old man accused of sexual assault at Concordia University

article

18-year-old Kevin Williams is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a dorm at Concordia University in Mequon. Williams faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree sexual assault

Strangulation and suffocation

Resisting an officer

According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Mequon Police Department was dispatched to Concordia University on Thursday, Nov. 5 for a report of a sexual assault. The detective met with a female student at the university who lives in a dormitory where the alleged incident occurred.

The complaint indicates the victim was with Williams writing a paper for a class while Williams was watching a movie and studying. At some point, the two were sitting on a sofa when the victim indicated Williams touched her indecently. She told the detective she "had to use a lot of strength" to remove Williams' hand from her. Moments later, the victim indicated she was on the floor and sexually assaulted. The complaint indicates the detective "noted bruising" on the victim's body in several locations.

Mequon police later obtained a search warrant -- and went to Williams' dorm on campus. The complaint says when Williams was told he was under arrest, "he pulled away and tried to get away." There was a brief struggle between officers and Williams -- but he was eventually secured.

As Williams was walked to the police squad, the complaint says "his behavior accelerated where he began to pull away again and yell 'help' throughout the hallways as he was escorted out of the building. Williams then had to be maneuvered into the squad car as he refused to get in."

Statement from Concordia University

"Concordia University does not tolerate behavior that violates our high standards and values. We take the allegations against this student very seriously and are cooperating fully with local law enforcement, while also pursuing the full measure of our Student Code of Conduct. At this time, due to privacy laws, we can only confirm that this individual is enrolled at our institution. We will continue to engage closely in this issue in partnership with law enforcement and will provide additional information as we are able."

Williams made his initial appearance in Ozaukee County court on Friday, Nov. 6. Cash bond was set at $50,000. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 16.



