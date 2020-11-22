18-year-old cited for OWI after fiery crash in Racine County

article

An 18-year-old Pleasant Prarie woman was arrested for OWI after witnesses say she flew off the southbound Interstate 41/94 off-ramp at Highway 20 in the Village of Yorkville around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses say the driver was traveling at a very high rate of speed down the exit ramp, when she allegedly hit a concrete median wall and construction barrels before running a red light. She then hit the median and flew over the westbound lanes of Highway 20 before coming to a stop in the grass of a nearby truck stop.

Racine County Sheriff Deputies found the car severely damaged with the driver and only occupant unconscious. She was pulled out of the vehicle as it started on fire.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation but appears alcohol and speed are factors.

The driver was arrested for operating while impaired, her 1st offense and issued numerous traffic citations.