17-year-old girl shot, wounded in Milwaukee, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Shooting near 32nd and Galena in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, Jan. 4 near 32nd and Galena. It happened around 4 a.m. 

Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to Children's Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

