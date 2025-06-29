17-year-old dead after jumping into Pewaukee Lake overnight

article

The Brief A 17-year-old died after jumping into Pewaukee Lake around midnight on Sunday, June 29. A dive team recovered the victim in eight feet of water. The victim was pronounced dead despite life-saving measures.



A 17-year-old is dead after jumping into Pewaukee Lake overnight on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Village of Pewaukee Police Department, just after midnight on Sunday, police responded to a 911 call from a person who said their friend had jumped into Pewaukee Lake and had not resurfaced.

Officers along with the Pewaukee Fire Department and Western Lakes Dive Team responded to the lakefront fishing pier.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The dive team found the victim in eight feet of water.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.