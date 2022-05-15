Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old shot in Milwaukee near Richards and Chambers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening, May 15 near Richards and Chambers in Milwaukee.

Police said shots were fired just after 8 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. The victim is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.   