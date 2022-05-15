16-year-old shot in Milwaukee near Richards and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening, May 15 near Richards and Chambers in Milwaukee.
Police said shots were fired just after 8 p.m.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. The victim is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.