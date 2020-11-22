Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old boy found shot near 39th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old boy found injured around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

The teen was found shot near N. 39th Street and W. Burleigh Street, however, police are unclear on the location of the shooting. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

