15th and Meinecke double shooting leaves 1 dead

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead near 15th and Meinecke Friday night, Oct. 1. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man sustained fatal injuries. A 55-year-old male victim was conveyed to a local hospital and was treated for non-fatal injuries. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

