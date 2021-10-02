15th and Meinecke double shooting leaves 1 dead

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead near 15th and Meinecke Friday night, Oct. 1. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man sustained fatal injuries. A 55-year-old male victim was conveyed to a local hospital and was treated for non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News