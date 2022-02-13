15-year-old shot in Milwaukee dies, man arrested

15-year-old shot in Milwaukee, critical, man arrested
A 15-year-old girl from Milwaukee suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting during an argument near 65th and Thurston Sunday afternoon.
MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old girl from Milwaukee suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near 65th and Thurston Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13. She later died at the hospital, according to the medical examiner.
Police say shots were fired during an argument around 2 p.m.
A Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested.
The girl was taken to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Charges are expected against the 23-year-old man.
