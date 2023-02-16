14th and Washington shooting; man wounded, 1 arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Feb. 15 near 14th Street and Washington Avenue. It happened at approximately 9:34 p.m.

The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The suspect, a 42-yoa Milwaukee man, was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.