14th and Locust double shooting; unknown suspects sought

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 14th and Locust around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.

The victims, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News