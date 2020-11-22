14-year-old who is pregnant shot while in car; baby critical

article

A 14-year-old girl who is pregnant was shot while in a car with friends near 40th Street and Concordia Avenue Sunday afternoon, Nov. 22.

It happened around 1 p.m., police said.

The young woman was rushed to the hospital, where police said she's in stable condition. The infant is critical.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.