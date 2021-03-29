Victim in attempted carjacking shoots 14-year-old suspect, Philly police say

A Lyft driver who fell victim to an attempted carjacking shot the 14-year-old suspect, Philadelphia police say.

Neighbors on a quiet East Oak Lane block were still on edge Monday after gunfire had them scrambling from their beds this weekend.

Police say two teens, ages 14 and 15, called for a Lyft ride on the 6600 block of North 7th Street, and when the driver arrived things quickly turned violent. According to police, the two attempted to take the 50-year-old driver's car.

One of the two teens pulled a gun and threatened the Lyft driver, but he had a license to carry and pulled out his own weapon, according to investigators.

Police say the driver shot the 14-year-old suspect in the leg. The 15-year-old stayed at the scene as police arrived. Investigators recovered the gun the teens used and it turned out to be a BB gun.

The Lyft driver was not injured during the incident.

Advertisement

It comes just a week after surveillance cameras captured a carjacking of a 52-year-old driver in Northeast Philly.

Police tracked down the carjackers to West Philly where a 17-year-old was arrested.

___

MORE PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES:

Philadelphia Mills Mall shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead

Man shot, killed while working on gun violence campaign in North Philadelphia, police say

Woman critically injured after being shot in the face in Olney

Second federally supported mass vaccination site to open in Philadelphia

Murder charges approved after dismembered body found in U-Haul truck in Northeast Philly, DA says

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter