12th and Juneau rollover crash after shooting: Milwaukee police

Milwaukee police say the victim of a shooting near 15th and North Avenue on Monday, July 25 was being taken to a hospital when the vehicle he was in lost control and collided with a pole at 12th and Juneau.

Officials say the impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll.

The shooting victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman passenger, and a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman passenger, suffered serious injuries. They were all taken to a hospital for treatment.

MORE PHOTOS

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Rollover crash at 12th and Juneau, Milwaukee

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.