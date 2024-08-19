12-year-old Milwaukee girl missing; last seen near 23rd and Burleigh

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 12-year-old Egypt Anderson.

Officials say Anderson went missing around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 near 23rd and Burleigh.

Anderson is described as a female, African American, 5'2" tall, weighing 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white halter top, cream leggings and tan gym shoes.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.