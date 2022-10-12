Milwaukee pastor killed, 10th and Wells crash, speeding driver arrested

article

A Milwaukee pastor was killed when a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into the pastor's car near 10th and Wells Wednesday morning, Oct. 12.

The pastor's church, Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee, identified the victim as Pastor Aaron Strong.

Police said the speeding driver who was arrested was a man, 22, and the man who died was 40. Police said the 40-year-old driver was headed north on 10th Street and had the green light.

Both vehicles went east due to the impact and hit four unoccupied parked cars. Police said 40-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pastor Strong's church shared this message on social media:

Dear Members of Grace:

God in his infinite wisdom has seen fit to call to himself in glory the soul of Pastor Aaron Strong. He was driving from his home to the church office this morning, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and at a downtown intersection was T-Boned by a driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed and had run the red light. EMT responders transported him to Froedtert Hospital. The hospital staff did all they could but were unable to revive him.

Like Job, the question "Why?" troubles all of us regarding this tragedy. Like Job, we are reminded that our majestic God does not always provide an answer to that question. But what brings us everlasting comfort is that God’s mercy shines as bright as his majesty. It is that mercy of God that moved him to save sinners by sending his Son into the world to be our Substitute. It is that mercy of God that was planted in Pastor Strong’s heart at his baptism. It is that mercy of God that filled Pastor Strong’s heart and that he so joyfully proclaimed throughout his ministry, including his seven years at Grace. As we process grief, we will cling to the cross of Jesus and the miracle of his empty tomb that assured Pastor Strong and assures us of life forever in perfect joy.

While funeral arrangements are, of course, pending, please keep Abbie Strong and their children, Hannah and Elijah, in your prayers. Your comforting words will be greatly appreciated. Other ways and suggestions to support the family will be forthcoming.

Pastors Huebner & Hackmann

The 22-year-old driver of the striking vehicle was taken into custody. Police said the case will be brought to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.