Strong Baby Sabbath goes virtual; churches become sanctuaries

In 2019, more than 100 Milwaukee babies didn't see their first birthday. There's a continued effort to reduce that number and raise awareness of infant mortality, higher among African Americans.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's 10th annual Strong Baby Sabbath, aimed at spreading the message of sleep safety (alone, on their back, in a crib), was a virtual event Sunday, Oct. 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We still have a significant problem," said Mayor Barrett in 2018.

The call to action remained the same.

"Let's come together as a community to do something about that," the mayor said.

Thirty-six churches are now participating as "Ascension Blanket of Love Sanctuaries."

"It's a nurturing, safe place for young parents," said Mayor Barrett.

These pillars in the community offer critical support and education to pregnant and new mothers and their families.

"Milwaukee's infant mortality rate is higher than the average," Barrett said.

This is a complex problem, experts say, related to poverty, race and health disparities that have been exacerbated by COVID-19.

"It has caused so much mental health stress," said Barrett. "Obviously, it causes a lot of people to lose their income, particularly low-income people, and again, that is where we see the numbers -- people who don't have regular access to health care providers, who don't have those checkups that are necessary, even though we have programs that are available."

Although Mayor Barrett said there's been an improvement over the last decade in percentage, there's still a lot of work to do.

"I know that by working together, we can continue to reduce infant mortality in Milwaukee," he said. "In fact, we must continue to do more."

Whether it's providing a meal, transportation, or time to talk, there are so many ways these sanctuaries are helping. If you need help or would like to offer support, below is a list of "Ascension Blanket of Love Sanctuaries:"