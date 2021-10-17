Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash in Milwaukee; driver lost control, hit bus shelter

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a bus shelter, killing his 17-year-old female passenger near 10th and Capitol.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 16 near 10th Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 10 p.m. 

According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling eastbound on W. Capitol Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a bus shelter – killing his 17-year-old female passenger, identified by the medical examiner as Jamera Doyle of Milwaukee.

The driver was taken into custody. 

