Fatal crash in Milwaukee; driver lost control, hit bus shelter

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 16 near 10th Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 10 p.m.

According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling eastbound on W. Capitol Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a bus shelter – killing his 17-year-old female passenger, identified by the medical examiner as Jamera Doyle of Milwaukee.

The driver was taken into custody.