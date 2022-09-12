10K We Energies customers without power Monday morning

article

The We Energies Power Outage map showed over 10,000 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

This, as a flood warning remains in effect until 9a.m. for parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties. A flood watch is in effect for most of SE WI until 1 p.m.

The rain will taper off later today and tonight with area storm totals in the 3-9" range with some areas above that.

We dry up for a long stretch after today and warm into upper 70s and low 80s.