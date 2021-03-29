Expand / Collapse search

105 years ago, Quality Candy opened its doors on Milwaukee’s south side

It was back in 1926 that Quality Candy first started making chocolate. Today, Buddy Squirrel continues their tradition by using the same superior ingredients in their fine confections. Brian is in St. Francis learning more about the Chocolate that’s been a fan favorite for more than one century.

About Buddy Squirrel (website)

In 1916, Polish immigrants, Joseph and Lottie Helminiak founded Quality Candy Shoppes in Milwaukee, WI. They opened a chocolate and ice cream shoppe in what was to become one of the most popular shopping areas in Milwaukee on Mitchell Street. Today, using the same superior ingredients, fine confections are manufactured for 4 company owned retail stores in southeastern Wisconsin and a nation-wide wholesale division. Using premium, pure, Swiss-style chocolate and premier nuts from around the world, these traditional old world recipes have won state and national awards.

The tradition of family integrity and premium quality products continues! We are honored to give Joseph and Lottie their own brand.

