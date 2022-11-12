10-year-old boy critically missing; last seen near 49th and Hampton

article

Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in its search for a critically missing 10-year-old boy, Chazz White.

Officials said White was last seen near 49th and Hampton around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov.12

White is described as a Black boy, about 5'01" tall, weighing 97 pounds, with brown dreadlocks and frosted tips. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, orange Nike pants with a blue stripe on the side and no shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.