Milwaukee parks offer wireless internet to help underserved communities

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other leaders announced on Thursday, April 29 that ten parks across the city will now offer open-access wireless internet to underserved communities from 5 a.m. through 9 p.m. daily.

The public can access the free wireless internet at the following Milwaukee parks by connecting a device to the "City of Milwaukee Wi-Fi" network:

Fondy Farmer’s Market, 2200 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue

Reiske Park, 1640 S. 24th Street

Galena Play Area, 3002 W. Galena Street

Reservoir Park, 801 E. North Avenue

Popuch Park, 8500 N. Granville Road

Cawker Play Area, 2929 N. 30th Street

Florist Play Area, 5969 N. 84th Street

Lincoln Playfield, 300 W. Lincoln Avenue

Later this year, Wi-Fi service will be added at two more parks as park improvements are made:

Melvina Play Area, 3840 N. 29th Street

Zillman Park, 2180 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue

Milwaukee has provided free wireless access at Pere Marquette and Cathedral Square parks downtown since 2003. Milwaukee plans to expand wireless internet into additional parks with upcoming grant opportunities.

This project was funded by CARES Act dollars and is a partnership between the city’s Information Technology Management Division and other city agencies.