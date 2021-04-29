Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee parks offer wireless internet to help underserved communities

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

10 Milwaukee parks to offer wireless internet

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other&nbsp;leaders announced on Thursday, April 29 that ten parks across the city will&nbsp;now offer open-access wireless internet to underserved communities.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other leaders announced on Thursday, April 29 that ten parks across the city will now offer open-access wireless internet to underserved communities from 5 a.m. through 9 p.m. daily.

The public can access the free wireless internet at the following Milwaukee parks by connecting a device to the "City of Milwaukee Wi-Fi" network:

  • Fondy Farmer’s Market, 2200 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue
  • Reiske Park, 1640 S. 24th Street
  • Galena Play Area, 3002 W. Galena Street
  • Reservoir Park, 801 E. North Avenue
  • Popuch Park, 8500 N. Granville Road
  • Cawker Play Area, 2929 N. 30th Street
  • Florist Play Area, 5969 N. 84th Street
  • Lincoln Playfield, 300 W. Lincoln Avenue

Later this year, Wi-Fi service will be added at two more parks as park improvements are made:

  • Melvina Play Area, 3840 N. 29th Street
  • Zillman Park, 2180 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee has provided free wireless access at Pere Marquette and Cathedral Square parks downtown since 2003. Milwaukee plans to expand wireless internet into additional parks with upcoming grant opportunities.

This project was funded by CARES Act dollars and is a partnership between the city’s Information Technology Management Division and other city agencies.

Officials stress smoke alarm importance in wake of fatal fire
slideshow

Officials stress smoke alarm importance in wake of fatal fire

The Milwaukee Fire Department is doing a canvass of the neighborhood near 118th and Florist on Thursday, April 29 -- where a 10-year-old boy recently died in a house fire.

Boerner Botanical Gardens opens Saturday for the 2021 season
slideshow

Boerner Botanical Gardens opens Saturday for the 2021 season

Boerner Botanical Gardens is opening for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 1.

Milwaukee food tours bounce back amid COVID

On the streets of Milwaukee's lower east side, Milwaukee Food and City Tours is once again tasting delicacies and guiding guests through area history after the business had to do its own navigating around the pandemic.