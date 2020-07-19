10 members of 'Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club' hurt, 3 killed by drunk driver on Texas highway

KERRVILLE, Texas -- Twelve members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were injured — three of them fatally — in a head-on crash on a Texas highway involving a man authorities say was driving drunk when he crossed a divider.



The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said the group was on a ride Saturday afternoon, July 18, celebrating the club's birthday on Highway 16 just south of Kerrville when someone crossed over the center stripe and ran into them.