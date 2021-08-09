$10 Meijer coupon for COVID vaccine, offered to college students

article

Meijer announced Monday, Aug. 9 that it will provide college students with a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store.

The $10 incentive program will run through Sept. 30.

In order to take advantage of this offer, college students will need to have their first COVID-19 dose administered by Sept. 30 at a Meijer pharmacy. Once they have completed the vaccine series, the students will receive a coupon at the pharmacy, which is redeemable in store for 28 days.

"Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there’s more work to be done. We’re hopeful this incentive makes a difference."

People interested in getting the vaccine can walk into any Meijer pharmacy, or register to get an appointment by simply texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.