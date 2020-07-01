1 of 2 Oklahoma officers dies following traffic stop shooting

TULSA, Okla. -- One of the two Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officers who were shot during a traffic stop has died, authorities said Tuesday, June 30.



Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Sgt. Craig Johnson died Tuesday. He said Johnson was shot multiple times during the Monday attack, including one shot that was “critical.”



Franklin described Johnson’s death as a “tremendous loss” to the police department.



“His sacrifice will not go unremembered,” he said.



A patrol car at the division where the officers worked has been covered in flowers, balloons, American flags and handmade signs as a tribute.







A memorial grew for the Tulsa Police Department after two officers were shot during a traffic stop shooting. One has since passed away. (Tulsa Police Department)

Johnson and rookie officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot at about 3:30 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop. The suspected gunman, 32-year-old David Anthony Ware, was arrested following a search that lasted more than seven hours.