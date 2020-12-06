Expand / Collapse search

1 killed when vehicle struck tree near 20th and Vliet

By Katie DeLong
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a crash near 20th Street and Vliet Street in Milwaukee Sunday night, Dec. 6, the medical examiner confirmed.

FOX6's cameras found a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the area.

The medical examiner said the victim was a man, with an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

This was the second fatal crash in Milwaukee Sunday. 

On Sunday afternoon, a driver died after crashing into a home near 48th and Locust.

