1 dead following crash involving tractor, pickup truck in Waterford

One person is dead following an accident involving a farm tractor and a pick-up truck in the Town of Waterford. It happened on Monday, Dec. 7 in the area of Marsh Road and Territorial Drive.

According to officials, when crews arrived on the scene they found a farm tractor and midsize pick-up truck in the eastbound lane of Territorial Drive with heavy damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the tractor had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash.