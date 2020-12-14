1 dead, 2 wound following separate shootings in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Monday, Dec. 14. One person is dead and two others injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near Wauwatosa Road and Glenbrook Road. The victim, a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A 40-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested in connection to this incident.

The shooting is the result of an argument. This incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The second shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. near 60th and Mill Road. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of road rage. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The third shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near 29th Street and Glendale Avenue. Police say an unknown suspect(s) fired several shots into a residence subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.