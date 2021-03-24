1 dead, 2 seriously injured following crash in Kenosha County

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night, March 23 in the Village of Bristol. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Highway C near 136th Avenue.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved a silver 2007 Toyota Camry and a gray 2017 Ford Focus.

The driver of the Toyota Camry and the only occupant suffered injuries that were fatal after being transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The two occupants of the Ford Focus were also transported to local hospitals for serious injuries via ambulance.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identities of the involved are being withheld pending notification of family.