1 arrested after firing gun while tow truck operator tried to repossess vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning, March 30 after firing a gun while a vehicle their vehicle was being repossessed. It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the Village of Raymond.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a shots fired called on 80th Street near 2 Mile Road. 

Officials say a tow truck operator, who was trying to repossess a vehicle, was approached by the homeowner. The homeowner then fired one bullet into the ground and the tow truck driver left the residence.

Deputies responded to the residence and the homeowner was taken into custody without incident. The homeowner was arrested for the following charges:

  • Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon
  • Disorderly Conduct While Armed

The homeowner is being held at the Racine County Jail with a $650.00 bond.

