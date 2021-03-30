1 arrested after firing gun while tow truck operator tried to repossess vehicle

One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning, March 30 after firing a gun while a vehicle their vehicle was being repossessed. It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the Village of Raymond.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a shots fired called on 80th Street near 2 Mile Road.

Officials say a tow truck operator, who was trying to repossess a vehicle, was approached by the homeowner. The homeowner then fired one bullet into the ground and the tow truck driver left the residence.

Deputies responded to the residence and the homeowner was taken into custody without incident. The homeowner was arrested for the following charges:

Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly Conduct While Armed

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The homeowner is being held at the Racine County Jail with a $650.00 bond.