$1.4 million winning Megabucks ticket sold in East Troy

By FOX6 News Digital Team
EAST TROY, Wis. - Megabucks, Wisconsin Lottery's Wisconsin-only lotto game, had a lucky winner just in time for the holidays.

A winning ticket, worth $1.4 million annuity, $1.1 Million cash, was purchased for the Dec.16 drawing and sold by Frank's Piggly Wiggly (3238 W Main St.) in East Troy of Walworth county.

"We're extremely excited about this win at our store," said Frank's Piggly Wiggly co-owner Steve Lueptow. "This prize sounds like it will be a great gift for the holidays."

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2 percent incentive up to $100,000.

Piggly Wiggly will receive $28,000 for selling the ticket.

