$1.4 million winning Megabucks ticket sold in East Troy

article

Megabucks, Wisconsin Lottery's Wisconsin-only lotto game, had a lucky winner just in time for the holidays.

A winning ticket, worth $1.4 million annuity, $1.1 Million cash, was purchased for the Dec.16 drawing and sold by Frank's Piggly Wiggly (3238 W Main St.) in East Troy of Walworth county.

"We're extremely excited about this win at our store," said Frank's Piggly Wiggly co-owner Steve Lueptow. "This prize sounds like it will be a great gift for the holidays."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2 percent incentive up to $100,000.

Piggly Wiggly will receive $28,000 for selling the ticket.