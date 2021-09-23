Shawn Mendes coming to Fiserv Forum July 2022

article

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will be bringing his Wonder: The World Tour to Fiserv Forum next summer.

The show is slated for July 12, 2022. Dermot Kennedy will be a special guest.

The tour announced Thursday, includes 64 dates across North America, UK and Europe.

The American Express Presale & North America FirstAccess Presale will begin on September 29 at 10 a.m. CT, and the General Fan Presale will begin on September 30 at 10 a.m. CT. Public On-Sale will begin October 7 at 10 am CT at fiservforum.com.

To access the FirstAccess and General Fan presales, download the ShawnAccess app or sign up at ShawnAccess.com; these presales are available to all ShawnAccess members for free by logging in and claiming a presale code.

