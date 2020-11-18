Pick 'n Save, Metro Market seeks to hire 700+ workers in Wisconsin

Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 18 that it is looking to hire an additional 700 employees for their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores across Wisconsin.

Metro Market

The company encourages potential candidates interested in employment opportunities with Roundy’s to apply via the Kroger careers site jobs.kroger.com.

Roundy’s offers excellent benefits to employees, including employee discounts, medical, dental and vision coverage, flexible spending account, life insurance, 401(k) savings plan, tuition reimbursement, vacation and time off and an employee assistance program.

James Hyland, Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs for Roundy’s, issued the following statement in a news release:

"Our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores continue to see robust demand, especially during the holiday season. We’re doing everything we can to safely and efficiently serve our customers through our in-store and Pickup and delivery offerings. We need additional help across the board, both full and part-time; therefore, we’re reaching out to those in the community looking for employment opportunities. We’re looking for friendly associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities and each other."