Mega Millions jackpot grows to $510M ahead of Friday’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $510 million ahead of Friday’s drawing.

The cash option is valued at $266.8 million. The drawing will be held on December 23 at 11 p.m. ET.

Lottery officials say the jackpot grew to the second-largest of this year after no winner matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. However, there were a few $1 million winners in four states: Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana and Texas.

If a winner is declared from Friday’s drawing, it would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Over the summer, someone won a staggering $1.337 billion after purchasing the winning ticket in Illinois.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

