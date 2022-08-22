Gas prices drop below $4 again, AAA says

article

The national average cost for a gallon of gas fell 10 cents last week, dipping below the $4 mark once again, according to AAA.

Gasoline prices fell to $3.95 per gallon, primarily due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers on the road fueling up, AAA said in a weekly update it released Monday.

"Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. "But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits."

If you want to save money on your auto costs, you could consider changing your auto insurance provider. Visit Credible to find your personalized premium without affecting your credit score.

BIDEN SIGNS INFLATION REDUCTION ACT: HERE'S WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOUR WALLET

Americans change driving habits to cope with high gas prices

Although gas prices dropped last week, they have been steadily rising over the past year. To combat this added cost, many Americans have changed their lifestyles to reduce the amount of driving they do, AAA said.

A recent survey from AAA said that about two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits since March. The top two changes were driving less and combining errands.

In a separate AAA survey earlier this year , about 59% of Americans said they would change their lifestyle and driving habits if gas prices hit $4 per gallon. This number jumped to 75% of Americans if gas were to reach $5 per gallon, which it did in June .

Some Americans have even changed their travel plans and postponed vacations due to higher prices, AAA said.

If you are adjusting your lifestyle to cope with higher auto costs, you could consider changing your auto insurance provider to bring your monthly payments down. Visit Credible to compare multiple insurance providers at once and choose the one with the best rate for you.

BILL TO LIMIT OVERDRAFT FEES SENT TO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

This is where gas prices decreased the most

Gas prices dropped more significantly in some parts of the U.S. last week than others. These states saw the largest weekly declines:

Maine: 19 cents Colorado: 18 cents West Virginia: 16 cents Arizona: 15 cents Illinois: 15 cents New Mexico: 14 cents Florida: 13 cents Nebraska: 13 cents Arkansas: 13 cents Kansas: 13 cents

Additionally, the average price of gas in the U.S. varies by location. Here are the top 10 states with the least expensive average gas prices:

Texas: $3.45 Arkansas: $3.47 Tennessee: $3.50 Oklahoma: $3.50 South Carolina: $3.50 Georgia: $3.51 Mississippi: $3.52 Kansas: $3.53 Missouri: $3.53 Alabama: $3.54

If you want to reduce your auto expenses, switching insurance providers can help you save on your monthly costs. To see if this is the right option for you, you can contact Credible to speak to an insurance expert and get all of your questions answered.