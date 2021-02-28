Florida man wins $500,000 playing lotto numbers from fortune cookie

article

A Florida man is $500,000 richer after winning the North Carolina lottery with numbers he got from a fortune cookie.

Ernesto Sorzana said he picked up his favorite Chinese take-out of fried rice and shrimp along with the fortune cookie. He then bought a lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven store in Huntersville, North Carolina based off the fortune cookie’s numbers.

The numbers matched all four white ball numbers plus the Powerball from the Feb. 27 drawing - winning him the jackpot.

"That was a good investment," Sorzano said in a news release.

RELATED: Powerball $731.1M jackpot: How long before ticket sold in Maryland expires? What if it goes unclaimed?

Advertisement

Sorzano, who is moving to North Carolina from Estero, Florida, took home more than $353,000 after taxes and plans to buy a home in Huntersville.

"Unbelievable," Sorzano continued. "I’m just super happy that my dreams came true."

Lottery officials said no one won the state’s Powerball jackpot which then climbed to $90 million. The next drawing is set for Wednesday.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

