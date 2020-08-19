Yum! Check out this recipe for Layered Greek Dip

Sometimes one kind of dip is just not enough. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Layered Greek Dip.

Layered Greek Dip

Ingredients:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons milk1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 container (10 ounces) of hummus or

1 1/4 cup homemade hummus1 cup cucumber, seeded and diced

1 cup tomato, seeded and diced1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/3 cup scallions, chopped

Pita chips

Directions:

In a bowl, beat cream cheese, milk, lemon juice, Italian seasoning, garlic salt and garlic with an electric mixer for a few minutes until smooth. Spread cream cheese mixture into a 9″ pie plate or shallow serving dish. Evenly spread hummus over cream cheese layer. Top with cucumber, tomato, olives, feta and scallions. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving. Best if served within 4 to 6 hours. Serve chilled with pita chips.