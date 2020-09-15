Unique food and craft beer: Camino opens 2nd location in West Allis

It’s been almost five years since Camino opened up in Milwaukee’s Walkers Point neighborhood
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - It's been almost five years since Camino opened up in Milwaukee's Walkers Point neighborhood and now they also have a second location in West Allis.
If a restaurant has a Beet Reuben and Brussels Sprout Grinder on their menu you know they’re creative in the kitchen
About Camino (website)
Camino is an American craft beer bar and eatery, located in Milwaukee's historic Walker's Point and newly opened in West Allis. We strive to bring in the freshest, local products available for our unique pub menu. For the beer enthusiasts, we're also confident you'll be able to find a beer you'll love on our well-curated draft beer menu.
Brian is at Camino in West Allis where their chicken is doused with cayenne pepper and the specialty beer is brewed right here in Milwaukee.
Fish Fry paired with a Eagle Park Set List IPA
If you’re at bar in Wisconsin that serves food, they better have a tasty fish fry. That’s what Brian is featuring next from the newest hot spot in a West Allis.