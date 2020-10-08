One-skillet recipe: No need to worry about doing dishes after dinner
MILWAUKEE - No need to worry about doing a lot of dishes after dinner. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a one-skillet recipe.
Sausage, Potato, and Cabbage Skillet
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons butter, divided
- 2 to 3 partially cooked large to medium potatoes, diced into cubes
- Salt and pepper
- 1 pound Johnsonville Kielbasa sausage, cut into
- 1/2-inch pieces
- 1/2 cup diced or sliced onion
- 4 to 6 cups chopped cabbage1 teaspoon caraway seeds (optional)
- 1/2 cup chicken stock
- 2 to 3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley (optional)
- Whole-grain or German mustard (optional)
Directions:
In a large skillet heat 2 tablespoons of the oil and 1 tablespoon of butter on medium heat. Add the diced potatoes. Season the potatoes with some salt and pepper and fry them until golden for about 5 minutes.
Remove the potatoes from the skillet to a plate and add the sausage and onion to the skillet and cook about 4 minutes or until sausage gets browned a bit and onions soften.
Add butter to skillet and cabbage and cook on medium-high heat, for a few minutes. Add chicken stock and cook another couple minutes until cabbage starts to get tender. Stir in caraway seeds if using and the potatoes and heat a minute or two to warm. Garnish with parsley if you like. Great as is or served with mustard for dipping the sausage pieces.