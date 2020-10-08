One-skillet recipe: No need to worry about doing dishes after dinner

No need to worry about doing a lot of dishes after dinner. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a one-skillet recipe.

Sausage, Potato, and Cabbage Skillet

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons butter, divided

2 to 3 partially cooked large to medium potatoes, diced into cubes

Salt and pepper

1 pound Johnsonville Kielbasa sausage, cut into

1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup diced or sliced onion

4 to 6 cups chopped cabbage1 teaspoon caraway seeds (optional)

1/2 cup chicken stock

2 to 3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley (optional)

Whole-grain or German mustard (optional)

Directions:

In a large skillet heat 2 tablespoons of the oil and 1 tablespoon of butter on medium heat. Add the diced potatoes. Season the potatoes with some salt and pepper and fry them until golden for about 5 minutes.

Remove the potatoes from the skillet to a plate and add the sausage and onion to the skillet and cook about 4 minutes or until sausage gets browned a bit and onions soften.

Add butter to skillet and cabbage and cook on medium-high heat, for a few minutes. Add chicken stock and cook another couple minutes until cabbage starts to get tender. Stir in caraway seeds if using and the potatoes and heat a minute or two to warm. Garnish with parsley if you like. Great as is or served with mustard for dipping the sausage pieces.