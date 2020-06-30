No bake dessert: Check out this recipe for cheesecake stuffed strawberries





MILWAUKEE -- The summer heat is here this week -- and it's just too hot to turn the oven on. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy no bake dessert.



Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries



Ingredients:

1 lb. fresh strawberries, washed and patted dry

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup crushed graham cracker crumbs

16 to 20 fresh blueberries or blackberries (optional)





Directions:

With a paring knife, cut off the strawberry stems. Cut around the inside of the strawberry, hollowing out slightly and creating a well for the cheesecake. Cut a small slice off the strawberry tip, so that each strawberry can stand upright. Use an electric mixer to beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until fluffy. Place mixture in a pastry bag and pipe into each strawberry. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled. Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs on top of each stuffed strawberry before serving. You can also top each with a fresh blueberry or blackberry.